Derby (foot) was listed as a limited participant in Wednesday's walk-through practice, Alain Poupart of the Dolphins' official site reports.

Derby was unable to take part in practice at all to begin the week, so his limited participation in Wednesday's walk-through is a step in the right direction. The veteran tight end has missed four consecutive games due to a foot injury and is officially questionable to suit up against the Texans on Thursday. With rookie Mike Gesicki (shoulder) also listed as questionable for Week 8, Nick O'Leary could potentially serve as Miami's top tight end during Thursday Night Football.