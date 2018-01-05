Derby finished the season with 21 receptions for 244 yards and two touchdowns in 11 games.

Derby began the season with the Broncos, for whom he recorded 19 receptions, 220 receiving yards and both of his touchdowns in nine games. However, he was then waived mid-season, claimed by the Dolphins, and didn't see game action again until the second-to-last week of the season. Derby didn't hit the ground running with his new team, as he caught just two of nine targets for 20 yards in his two appearances with Miami. With that said, he remains under contract through the 2018 campaign and, with veteran Anthony Fasano contemplating retirement, could possibly return as No. 2 on the depth chart, depending on what the team does in the draft and free agency.