Dolphins' A.J. Derby: Logs 21 receptions in 2017
Derby finished the season with 21 receptions for 244 yards and two touchdowns in 11 games.
Derby began the season with the Broncos, for whom he recorded 19 receptions, 220 receiving yards and both of his touchdowns in nine games. However, he was then waived mid-season, claimed by the Dolphins, and didn't see game action again until the second-to-last week of the season. Derby didn't hit the ground running with his new team, as he caught just two of nine targets for 20 yards in his two appearances with Miami. With that said, he remains under contract through the 2018 campaign and, with veteran Anthony Fasano contemplating retirement, could possibly return as No. 2 on the depth chart, depending on what the team does in the draft and free agency.
More News
-
Wild Card pool rankings: Start Gurley
Mike McClure has won over $1 million playing Fantasy Football and gives his optimal wild card...
-
Wild Card round DFS lineups
Jamey Eisenberg gives you lineup suggestions on FanDuel and DraftKings for the four games during...
-
SportsLine: Postseason surprise
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to target in...
-
2018 Round 1 previews
Jamey Eisenberg has an early break down of his 2018 first round, as well as the top 12 players...
-
Playoff challenge player rankings
Jamey Eisenberg ranks all the players in the upcoming NFL playoffs based on how far their teams...
-
Fantasy New Year's Resolutions
Our trio of Fantasy football experts share their New Year's Resolutions heading into 2018.