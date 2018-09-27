Dolphins' A.J. Derby: Misses practice again
Derby (foot) wasn't on the field for the start of Thursday's practice, Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald reports.
For the second straight day, it looks like Derby will go down as a non-participant in practice, which seemingly puts his status in jeopardy for Sunday's game against the Patriots. If Derby can't go in Week 4, rookie Mike Gesicki would likely draw the start at tight end and handle the majority of the snaps at the position.
