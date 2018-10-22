Derby (foot) did not practice Monday, Adam H. Beasley of the Miami Herald reports.

Derby continues to nurse a foot injury which has caused him to miss four consecutive regular season contests. Rookie tight end Mike Gesicki hauled in three-of-three passes for 44 yards in Derby's absence Week 7, so there's no guarantee that the 27-year-old returns to an uncontested starting role when healthy.

