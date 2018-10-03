Dolphins' A.J. Derby: Not present for practice
Derby (foot) wasn't in attendance for Wednesday's practice, Chris Perkins of The Athletic reports.
Derby will thus be listed as a non-participant in the Dolphins' first practice session of the week, thereby clouding his availability for Sunday's game in Cincinnati. The foot injury prevented Derby from suiting up in the Week 4 loss to the Patriots, paving the way for rookie Mike Gesicki to start at tight end and play 41 of a possible 49 offensive snaps. Gesicki wasn't able to do much with the heightened workload, however, finishing with one catch for nine yards on two targets.
