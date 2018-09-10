Derby played 46-of-62 offensive snaps but was held without a target during Sunday's win over the Titans.

Derby additionally played 12 snaps on special teams. Despite playing more than double the amount of snaps as rookie tight end Mike Gesicki, Derby did not account for a single target in the passing game. The 26-year-old will continue to see the majority of his usage as a blocker, and should remain on waivers in most fantasy formats.