Derby (foot) is active for Sunday's game against the Packers, Adam H. Beasley of the Miami Herald reports.

Derby will dress for the first time since September after missing the Dolphins' last six games with the foot injury. The 27-year-old has been a full participant in practice for a while, but it wasn't until this week that Miami was comfortable with signing off on his return to game action. Though Derby opened the season as the Dolphins' starting tight end, he may only fill a limited role at the position behind Nick O'Leary and Mike Gesicki in Week 10 in light of his lengthy layoff.