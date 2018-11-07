Dolphins' A.J. Derby: Practices in full
Derby (foot) was a full participant in Wednesday's practice, Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald reports.
Derby has seen the field since Week 3, despite having logged multiple full participation in practice during that time. The veteran tight end continues to nurse a lingering foot injury, and should be considered questionable for Sunday's game against the Packers. Whenever Derby is able to suit up, he'll compete with fellow tight ends Nick O'Leary and Mike Gesicki for snaps.
