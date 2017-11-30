Dolphins' A.J. Derby: Practices Thursday
Derby (shoulder) participated in the Dolphins' practice Thursday, Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald reports. He wasn't listed on the team's practice report with an injury designation, according to Adam H. Beasley of the Miami Herald.
Though the Broncos had placed Derby on season-ending injured reserve last week before waiving him, the shoulder issue apparently wasn't that serious. After Miami put in a claim for the tight end, Derby seems like he could be an option to suit up Sunday against his former team if he can get caught up with the Dolphins' playbook in short fashion. Derby showed some aptitude as a pass catcher during his nine games with Denver this season, logging 19 receptions for 224 yards and two touchdowns.
