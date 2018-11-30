Dolphins' A.J. Derby: Questionable for Sunday
Derby (foot) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Bills, Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald reports.
Derby was unable to play last week against the Colts but practiced fully Friday and appears on track to return against the Bills, despite the questionable tag. Nick O'Leary and Mike Gesicki would continue to split snaps at tight end should Derby be ultimately be ruled out.
