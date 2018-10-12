Dolphins' A.J. Derby: Questionable for Sunday
Derby (foot) carries the questionable tag for Sunday's matchup against the Bears, Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald reports.
Derby practiced this past week for the first time since injuring his foot against the Raiders in Week 3. The 27-year-old was able to practice in a limited capacity all three days this week. In his absence, fellow tight end Mike Gesicki has seen an increased role and would continue to fulfill that role if Derby misses time Sunday as well.
