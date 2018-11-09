Derby (foot) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Packers.

Derby was able to fully participate in practice all week, but nonetheless does not appear to have fully recovered from a lingering foot injury that's kept him sidelined since Week 3. Even if the fourth-year pro is able to suit up, he's unlikely to achieve fantasy relevance while sharing snaps with fellow tight ends Nick O'Leary and Mike Gesicki in a low-powered Dolphins' passing attack.

