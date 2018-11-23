Derby (foot/knee) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game at Indianapolis, Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald reports.

Derby was limited at practice throughout the week, leaving his status for Sunday up in the air. The 27-year-old missed six games with a foot issue prior to returning Week 10 against the Packers, but is now dealing with a knee issue as well after the bye week. Mike Gesicki would serve as the Dolphins' No. 2 tight end should Derby be unable to play Sunday.