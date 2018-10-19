Derby (foot) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Lions, Alain Poupart of the Dolphins' official site reports.

Derby was a limited participant in Friday's practice and has missed three consecutive games due to a foot injury, so the 27-year-old's availability could be a game-time decision. If Derby is able to suit up, he won't necessarily be guaranteed a sizable role after fellow tight end Nick O'Leary (four catches for 49 yards and a touchdown on four targets) emerged as a useful target for quarterback Brock Osweiler in the Dolphins' 31-28 overtime win over the Bears in Week 6.