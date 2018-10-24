Dolphins' A.J. Derby: Questionable for Week 8
Derby (foot) is listed as questionable for Thursday's game against the Texans, Alain Poupart of the Dolphins' official site reports.
Derby was unable to take part in practice at all to begin the week, but his limited participation in Wednesday's walk-through session likely helped him being ruled out entirely for Thursday. The tight end has missed four consecutive games due to a foot injury, so the Dolphins could be reluctant to bring him back on a short week without the benefit of a full practice ahead of time. With rookie Mike Gesicki (shoulder) also listed as questionable for Week 8, Nick O'Leary looks like the safest bet to deliver useful fantasy production among the Miami tight ends.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Optimal Fantasy Football rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 8
-
Week 8 things to know
There's a great opportunity for Doug Martin and Jordy Nelson; will they take advantage of...
-
Starts, Sits, Sleepers, Risks for Week 8
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule to give you his picks for risky starts,...
-
Week 8 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
It has been a stunning start to the season for Adrian Peterson, and Jamey Eisenberg expects...
-
Week 8 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 8 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...