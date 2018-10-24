Derby (foot) is listed as questionable for Thursday's game against the Texans, Alain Poupart of the Dolphins' official site reports.

Derby was unable to take part in practice at all to begin the week, but his limited participation in Wednesday's walk-through session likely helped him being ruled out entirely for Thursday. The tight end has missed four consecutive games due to a foot injury, so the Dolphins could be reluctant to bring him back on a short week without the benefit of a full practice ahead of time. With rookie Mike Gesicki (shoulder) also listed as questionable for Week 8, Nick O'Leary looks like the safest bet to deliver useful fantasy production among the Miami tight ends.