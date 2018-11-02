Dolphins' A.J. Derby: Questionable for Week 9
Derby (foot) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Jets, Alain Poupart of the Dolphins' official site reports.
Derby was a full participant in practice throughout the week, but the Dolphins evidently still have some level of concern about the foot injury that has sidelined him for five straight games. Given the lengthy layoff, Derby may not poach a significant amount of snaps from either Nick O'Leary and Mike Gesicki if he's ultimately active come Sunday.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 9 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
After a poor performance in Week 8, Browns running back Nick Chubb should rebound in Week 9...
-
Week 9 sleepers
Jamey Eisenberg gives you a full list of sleepers to trust in Week 9, including what should...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, Week 9 picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 9
-
Week 9 Starts, Sits, Risks, and Sleepers
Who does Dave Richard like in Week 9? He goes through every game on the schedule to find gems...
-
Week 9 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 9 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...