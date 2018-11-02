Derby (foot) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Jets, Alain Poupart of the Dolphins' official site reports.

Derby was a full participant in practice throughout the week, but the Dolphins evidently still have some level of concern about the foot injury that has sidelined him for five straight games. Given the lengthy layoff, Derby may not poach a significant amount of snaps from either Nick O'Leary and Mike Gesicki if he's ultimately active come Sunday.