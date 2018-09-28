Derby (foot) is ruled out for Sunday's game against the Patriots, Adam H. Beasley of the Miami Herald reports.

Derby continues to nurse a foot injury suffered during Sunday's win over the Raiders. The veteran's lack of availability is no surprise, considering that he was unable to participate in practice all week. Rookie Mike Gesicki is expected to handle the majority of tight end snaps as long as Derby remains sidelined.

