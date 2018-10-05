Dolphins' A.J. Derby: Ruled out for Week 5
Derby (foot) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Bengals, Adam Beasley of the Miami Herald reports.
Derby was unable to practice this week and is now slated to miss his second consecutive tilt after being ruled out for Week 4's loss to the Patriots. Mike Gesicki should be in line for an uptick in volume at tight end, but the rookie saw just two targets in 41 snaps against New England.
