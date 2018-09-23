Derby (foot) will not return to Sunday's game against the Raiders, Adam H. Beasley of the Miami Herald reports.

Derby exited Sunday's game due to a foot injury, allowing rookie Mike Gesicki to take over as Miami's starting tight end. It remains to be seen whether Derby's current injury is related to the nagging foot issue which kept him sidelined for much of the preseason, but expect an update on the veteran's health after Sunday's game.