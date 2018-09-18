Derby hauled in one of his two targets for a 19-yard touchdown reception Sunday in the Dolphins' 20-12 win over the Jets.

Derby and Mike Gesicki essentially split the playing time at tight end down the middle, with the former logging 34 offensive snaps to the rookie's 33. Despite the even distribution, it was Derby who was the more active pass catcher of the two, as Gesicki didn't draw a single target in the contest. Though Derby is listed as the top tight end on the Dolphins' unofficial depth chart, he'll probably need to take on a larger portion of the snaps and draw more targets before becoming an appealing option in most fantasy leagues.