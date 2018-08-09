Derby will not play in Thursday's preseason opener against the Buccaneers.

Derby is among a number of players taking the night off, but there's no indication his absence is due to an injury. It would be more telling if he misses additional practice time or sits out future preseason tilts as well. There are five other tight ends on the roster, including rookie Mike Gesicki, who could see additional reps in his absence Thursday.

