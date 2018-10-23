Dolphins' A.J. Derby: Status in question for Week 8
Derby (foot) failed to participate in practice Tuesday, Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald reports.
Prior to the session, coach Adam Gase told Salguero that Derby's foot was "more sore than anticipated" late last week, which ultimately forced the tight end to miss his fourth straight game in Sunday's 32-21 loss to the Lions. Considering Derby had progressed to full practice participation last week, it's discouraging that he was a spectator for both of the Dolphins' sessions to open Week 8. He's likely trending toward another absence Thursday against the Texans.
