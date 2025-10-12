Dolphins' Aaron Brewer: Good to go against Bolts
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Brewer (pectoral) is active for Sunday's game against the Chargers.
A pectoral injury limited Brewer in practice all week, but the 27-year-old center out of Texas State has been cleared to play in Sunday's home game.
