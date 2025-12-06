Dolphins' Aaron Brewer: Iffy to face Jets
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Brewer (ankle) is listed as questionable ahead of Sunday's game against the Jets.
Brewer is on the injury report with knee, neck and ankle issues, but he was still able to practice in at least some capacity throughout the week. Nevertheless, it remains unclear if he'll be able to suit up against the Jets.
