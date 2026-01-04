Dolphins' Aaron Brewer: Suiting up at New England
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Brewer (neck) is active for Sunday's game against the Patriots.
Brewer was sidelined in Week 17 versus the Buccaneers with a neck injury, but he's back in football shape for Sunday's contest. He projects to start at center against a tough New England defense in Week 18.
