The Dolphins signed Shampklin on Monday, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.

Shampklin made three regular-season appearances with Pittsburgh in 2024, recording six carries for 17 yards over 27 offensive snaps. After getting waived by the Steelers back in May though, Shampklin worked out with a few different teams before finally finding a fit with Miami. After the team sent Alexander Mattison (neck) to its injured reserve list Monday, it doesn't really have any proven options at tailback behind De'Von Achane.