Butler (thigh) and the Dolphins have agreed upon a two-year contract, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Coach Brian Flores has poached a number of his former Patriots players since joining Miami, and Butler prolongs that pattern. The soon-to-be 27-year-old proved himself as a reliable rotational pass rusher in New England, and though he doesn't thrive against the run, he's capable of bolstering the interior D-line when needed. He dealt with a thigh injury late in 2020, but it doesn't appear that it'll impact his offseason availability.