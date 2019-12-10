Play

Pankey was claimed off waivers by the Dolphins on Tuesday, Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports.

Pankey was waived by the Packers on Monday but will now have a new opportunity in South Beach. The 25-year-old hasn't appeared in a game this season despite spending most of the campaign on Green Bay's 53-man roster.

