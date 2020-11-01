Shaheen (shoulder) is active for Sunday's game against the Rams, Josh Tolentino of The Athletic reports.

Despite being a limited participant in practices Wednesday through Friday coming off a Week 7 bye, Shaheen was able to demonstrate enough progress in his recovery from the shoulder issue for the Dolphins to sign off on him playing. He'll fill his normal role as Miami's top blocking tight end, while also offering rookie quarterback Tua Tagovailoa a sizable target in the red zone (6-foot-7, 257 pounds).