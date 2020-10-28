Shaheen (shoulder) was limited in Wednesday's practice, Adam H. Beasley of the Miami Herald reports.
The Dolphins are coming off a Week 7 bye, so Shaheen's appearance on the injury report comes as a surprise, considering he wasn't known to have been banged up in the aftermath of a Week 6 win over the Jets. The fact that Shaheen was on the field in some capacity should be taken as a positive sign, however, making it likely that he'll be cleared to play Sunday against the Rams. The 26-year-old has scored in back-to-back games, and he appears to have clearly usurped Durham Smythe on the depth chart at tight end, which was reflected in the Dolphins' decision to hand Shaheen a two-year contract extension earlier Wednesday.
