Shaheen caught one of three targets for 22 yards during Week 17's 56-26 loss to the Bills.

Shaheen wrapped his 2020 campaign with three straight one-catch games. In his inaugural season in Miami, the former Chicago tight end appeared in 16 contests, hauling in 12 of 22 targets for 150 yards and three touchdowns. It was the first full 16-game season of Shaheen's career. The 26-year-old's reliable play led to the Dolphins rewarding him with a two-year contract extension worth up to $7.85 million back in October, setting him up to return in a key depth role behind Mike Gesicki come 2021.