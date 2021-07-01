Shaheen may need a strong showing in training camp to secure a roster spot following the selection of third-round Hunter Long in the 2021 NFL Draft, Safid Deen of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel reports.

Shaheen was already likely looking at a depth role behind Mike Gesicki and Durham Smythe, and Long is essentially guaranteed to make the roster as a third-round pick. Shaheen appears to be No. 4 on the depth chart if everyone stays healthy, and he'll be in competition in camp with Cethan Carter, who inked a three-year deal in March.