Shaheen failed to haul in his only target in Sunday's 34-31 win over the Cardinals.

Shaheen finished third among Dolphins tight ends with a 39 percent snap share, and for the fifth time this season, he failed to secure a reception. It's worth noting that his one target was on Arizona's two-yard line, and he could get more looks this week against the Chargers if Durham Smythe (concussion) is ruled out.