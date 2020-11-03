Shaheen failed to haul in his only target during Sunday's 28-17 win over the Rams.

Shaheen dealt with a shoulder issue leading up to Sunday's game, which may have played a part in his being held off the stat sheet. It's also worth noting that rookie quarterback Tua Tagovailoa only passed for 93 yards, during a contest dominated by Miami's defense and special-teams units. In any case, Shaheen normally only handles around 33 percent of offensive snaps, making him difficult to trust for fantasy purposes.