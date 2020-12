Shaheen caught one of two targets for 15 yards during Sunday's 22-12 win over the Patriots.

Though Shaheen played 59 percent of offensive snaps with Mike Gesicki (shoulder) sidelined, it was Durham Smythe (five catches for 40 yards) who inherited most of the vacated looks. Both Shaneen and Smythe could handle expanded roles again if Gesicki misses Saturday's upcoming tilt against the Raiders.