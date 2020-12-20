Shaheen and Durham Smythe are likely to have expanded roles in the Dolphins' game plan Sunday against the Patriots with top tight end Mike Gesicki (shoulder) inactive for the contest.

Both Shaheen and Smythe have fallen anywhere in between playing 35 and 60 of the offensive snaps in each the Dolphins' past three games, so the team will likely take a timeshare approach to tight end rather than either being a one-to-one replacement for Gesicki. That said, Shaheen probably profiles as the more interesting fantasy flier of the two, given the bigger-play ability he's shown as a pass catcher. He's averaging 10.3 yards per reception per his career, compared to Smythe's 8.8 YPC mark.