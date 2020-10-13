Shaheen hauled in his lone target for a three-yard touchdown Sunday in the Dolphins' 43-17 win over the 49ers.

After playing no more than 40 percent of the offensive snaps in the Dolphins' first four games, Shaheen was all the way up to 57 percent Week 5. That was likely a byproduct of the Dolphins' top blocking tight end, Durham Smythe (knee), being sidelined, but Shaheen still took advantage of the extra work by reaching the end zone for the first time in 2020. Even if Smythe misses more time after the Dolphins' Week 6 bye, Shaheen likely won't ascend to fantasy relevance while Mike Gesicki is locked in as the team's top pass-catching tight end.