Shaheen (shoulder) is questionable for Sunday's home game against the Rams, Cameron Wolfe of ESPN.com reports.
Shaheen logged a trio of limited practice sessions leading up to Sunday's game, so it looks as though he has a fair shot to take the field. If the former Bear were forced to miss any time, however, Durham Smythe would stand to handle the majority of backup reps behind Mike Gesicki.
