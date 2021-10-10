Shaheen (knee) is questionable to return Sunday against Tampa Bay.
Shaheen picked up the injury in the second half and it remains to be seen if he'll be able to return to action Sunday. If he can't go back to the field, then Cethan Carter would be in line to see additional snaps.
