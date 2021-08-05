Shaheen (undisclosed) was activated from the reserve/COVID-19 list Thursday.
Shaheen landed on the COVID list over the weekend as an apparent close contact, and he's since cleared the health and safety protocols. The 26-year-old will continue to compete for a roster spot now that he can practice.
More News
-
Dolphins' Adam Shaheen: Placed on COVID list•
-
Dolphins' Adam Shaheen: Fighting for roster spot•
-
Dolphins' Adam Shaheen: Ends 2020 with one catch•
-
Dolphins' Adam Shaheen: Held to one catch again•
-
Dolphins' Adam Shaheen: Just one catch without Gesicki•
-
Dolphins' Adam Shaheen: May see more work sans Gesicki•