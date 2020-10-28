Shaheen and the Dolphins agreed Wednesday on a two-year contract extension worth up to $7.85 million, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

According to Schefter, the extension includes $3.2 million guaranteed. Since acquiring Shaheen from the Bears in July for a conditional seventh-round pick, the Dolphins have been pleased with how the 26-year-old has performed as the top blocking tight end to complement pass-catching specialist Mike Gesicki. Shaheen hasn't played more than 40 percent of the Dolphins' offensive snaps in any contest and isn't expected to see his role expand, but he at least offers a little more upside than the typical in-line tight end. He was a surprise weapon in the passing game in the Dolphins' Week 7 win over the Jets, hauling in all three targets for 51 yards and a touchdown in that contest.