Shaheen caught all three of his targets for 51 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 24-0 win over the Jets.

He surprisingly lead the Dolphins in receiving yards on the afternoon as the offense mostly focused on chewing up the clock after taking a 21-0 lead into halftime, and Shaheen also found the end zone for the second straight game. Mike Gesicki, meanwhile, failed to catch either of his two targets Sunday. Shaheen's elite athletic profile made him a second-round pick of the Bears in 2017, but he wasn't able to stay healthy enough to take advantage of it in Chicago. Given his performance the last couple of games, he may cut into Gesicki's snaps and targets further coming out of Miami's Week 7 bye.