Shaheen hauled in one of two targets for seven yards and a touchdown during Sunday's 20-3 win over the Jets.

Shaheen scored out of the shotgun early in the fourth quarter, but he was utilized as the No. 3 tight end behind Mike Gesicki and Durham Smythe, both of whom had more targets and offensive snaps. It's encouraging to see Shaheen's development continue in Miami, but his usage isn't yet enough to put him on the fantasy radar.