Shaheen (foot) was acquired by the Dolphins from the Bears on Saturday, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

The 25-year-old was drafted during the second round by the Bears in 2017, but he's played only 27 games in three seasons and has 26 catches for 249 yards and four touchdowns. Shaheen likely won't be guaranteed a roster spot given track record with injuries, but a strong camp could put him in the mix for the No. 2 job at tight end with Durham Smythe and Chandler Cox.