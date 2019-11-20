Play

Colbert was signed by Miami off of Seattle's practice squad Wednesday, Barry Jackson of The Miami Herald reports.

The 26-year-old defensive back last played in 2018 when Colbert collected 21 tackles in seven games with the Seahawks. Now a member of the Dolphins, Colbert's presence gives Miami added depth in its secondary, but he won't be a big factor in fantasy.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories