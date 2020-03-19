Play

Colbert agreed to terms Thursday on a one-year, $1.75 million contract with the Dolphins, Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald reports.

Colbert started five games for Miami last season after joining the team late November. The 6-foot-2, 205-pound safety stands to spend the summer competing for another significant role in the Dolphins' revamped secondary, which new includes star cornerback Byron Jones (ankle).

