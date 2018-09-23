Spence was ejected from Sunday's game against the Raiders for unnecessary roughness, Adam H. Beasley of the Miami Herald reports.

Spence's penalty killed a Miami drive nearing the endzone, and the 26-year-old was ejected from the game. With William Hayes (knee) questionable to return, the Dolphins could be without two key defensive tackles for the remainder of Week 3's matchup.

