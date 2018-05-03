Dolphins' Akeem Spence: Traded to Dolphins
Spence was traded from the Lions to the Dolphins on Thursday in exchange for an undisclosed 2019 draft pick, Micahel Rothstein of ESPN reports.
Spence recorded 39 tackles (19 solo) and three sacks while logging a career-high 661 snaps on defense. However, new head coach Matt Patricia likes to employ multiple defensive fronts and it appears Spence didn't fit the mold of a player Patricia wants along the defensive line. As a result, Spence will join a Miami front that lost the services of Ndamukong Suh this offseason, putting Spence in a good situation for playing time. The Lions restructured Spence's three-year deal earlier in the day, which has two years remaining on it as he heads to Miami.
