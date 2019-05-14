Wilson (hip) did not participate in the first day of OTAs, Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald reports.

Wilson has been rehabbing a fracture and labrum tear in his hip since October, when the wideout was placed on injured reserve. He was expected to be back by the start of the team's offseason programs in April, but he still has not seen the field. Wilson is expected to start the season as the Dolphins' top option in the slot, and he still has a couple months to get healthy for the start of training.