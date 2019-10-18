Wilson (hip/calf) doesn't carry an injury designation into Sunday's game against the Bills, Hal Habib of The Palm Beach Post reports.

Wilson only managed limited participation in practice Wednesday through Friday, but the fact that he doesn't enter the weekend with a questionable tag suggests that his restrictions were likely maintenance-related. The wideout returned from a three-game absence in the Week 6 loss to the Redskins to play 38 percent of the Dolphins' offensive snaps, finishing the day with five receptions for 15 yards on six targets.